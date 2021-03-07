Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

