Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.86 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $23.86 million and approximately $890,552.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.00780085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041778 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,832,871,317 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

