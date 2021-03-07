Aurora Market Cap Hits $23.33 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,832,871,317 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

