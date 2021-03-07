Auto (AUTO) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $8.83 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $2,574.47 or 0.05044569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00788456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041796 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.