Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

ALV opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

