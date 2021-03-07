Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $179.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

