Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 9,462 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

