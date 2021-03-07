Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 6.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $597.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $798.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.39. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.