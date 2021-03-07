Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

