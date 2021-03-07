Auxano Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,465 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.7% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $215.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The stock has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

