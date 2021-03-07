Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for approximately 6.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.19% of Avanos Medical worth $113,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 232,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

