Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,155 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Avaya worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avaya by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.75 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

