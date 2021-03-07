Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 467,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

