Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 28th total of 467,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $12.34.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
