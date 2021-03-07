Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,385 shares during the quarter. Avient comprises 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.20% of Avient worth $44,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

