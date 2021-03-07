Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.55% of Avista worth $70,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avista by 243.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Sidoti raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,566 shares of company stock worth $587,726 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.