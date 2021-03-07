Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avista were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after buying an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avista by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avista by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 262,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after buying an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $83,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,566 shares of company stock worth $587,726 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

