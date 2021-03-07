Aviva PLC Acquires 1,504 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 48.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,002,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.16.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock worth $67,661,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -134.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.21. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.