Aviva PLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

