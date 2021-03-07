Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $330.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.69.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

