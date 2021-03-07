Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $167.42 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $175.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

