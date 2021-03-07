Aviva PLC Buys 2,021 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after buying an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

