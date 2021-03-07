Aviva PLC Buys 3,776 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $228,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

FTV stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

