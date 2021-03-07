Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

WAT opened at $266.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

