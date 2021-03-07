Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,186,183. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $273.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

