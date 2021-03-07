Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,540 shares of company stock valued at $59,784,841 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.