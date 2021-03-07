Aviva PLC Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after buying an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAC opened at $74.24 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

