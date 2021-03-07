Aviva PLC Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 127,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 105,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $507.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.64. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $550.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

