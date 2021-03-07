Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,292.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

