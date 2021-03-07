Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

