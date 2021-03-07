Aviva PLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after buying an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,847,000 after buying an additional 280,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,833,000 after buying an additional 268,066 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

