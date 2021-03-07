Aviva PLC Has $6.44 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,356,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,201,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $70,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $54.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

