Aviva PLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 28.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Incyte by 107.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,221 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 230,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY opened at $80.26 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

