Aviva PLC Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

NYSE LH opened at $237.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.