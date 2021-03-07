Aviva PLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

