Aviva PLC Has $7.40 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.22.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $401.06 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.22 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

