Aviva PLC Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

