Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $54,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

