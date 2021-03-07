Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $121.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,507 shares of company stock worth $13,427,912 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

