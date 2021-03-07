Aviva PLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fortinet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 135.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $167.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

