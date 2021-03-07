Aviva PLC Purchases 4,308 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

