Aviva PLC Purchases 5,628 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edison International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,357,000 after buying an additional 555,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $18,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

