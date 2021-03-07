Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Insulet by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.79.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

