Aviva PLC Sells 10,667 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

