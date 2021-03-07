Aviva PLC Sells 2,199 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $387.15 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

