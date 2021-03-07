Aviva PLC Sells 3,546 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $301.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.