Aviva PLC Sells 6,052 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,248,000 after acquiring an additional 631,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $155.82 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

