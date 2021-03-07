Aviva PLC Sells 6,094 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $821,045,000 after purchasing an additional 106,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,011,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

