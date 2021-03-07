Aviva PLC Sells 6,125 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.30 and its 200 day moving average is $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

