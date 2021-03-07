Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0641 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $337,359.88 and approximately $38,170.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

