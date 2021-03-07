Axe Reaches Market Capitalization of $349,865.16 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Axe has a total market cap of $349,865.16 and $82,643.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.98 or 0.00947401 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

